Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the March 31st total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ETO stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 72,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,378. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $34.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Keith Quinton bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,480.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

