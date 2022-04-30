Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Down 48.7% in April

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the March 31st total of 166,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 49,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 51,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 76,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,947. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.