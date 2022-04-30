Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Down 38.6% in April

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,100 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the March 31st total of 472,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of ETY stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
