Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the March 31st total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE ETW opened at $9.25 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
