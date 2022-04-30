Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Down 40.9% in April

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
EBCOY stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. Ebara has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.
