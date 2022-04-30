ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECNCF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of ECNCF stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

