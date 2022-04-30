Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.46 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Ecovyst stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.04.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

