eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $325.96 million, a P/E ratio of 115.01 and a beta of 0.36.

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). eGain had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that eGain will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in eGain by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in eGain by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in eGain by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

