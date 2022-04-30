Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 86.82% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 80,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,742. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

EKSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

