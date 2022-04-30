Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,539,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,097,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,973 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,996,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

