Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Element Solutions updated its FY22 guidance to $1.55-1.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on ESI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,256,000 after buying an additional 1,764,339 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 80.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 164,592 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.