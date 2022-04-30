Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.46.

ESI traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,993. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.93. Element Solutions has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $26.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,339 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 80.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 164,592 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

