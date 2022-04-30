Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.06.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $292.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $181.19 and a 52 week high of $314.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.96.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

