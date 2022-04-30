Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Short Interest Update

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the March 31st total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,510,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EEGI opened at 0.00 on Friday. Eline Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.01.

Get Eline Entertainment Group alerts:

Eline Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Graystone Education, Inc, provides various education services. It also offers consulting services to public and private institutions, including charter schools, private k-12 schools, and higher education institutions at the undergraduate and graduate level.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eline Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eline Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.