Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Update

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the March 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Elkem ASA stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. Elkem ASA has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $4.10.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELKEF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elkem ASA from 41.00 to 44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. DNB Markets upgraded Elkem ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.
Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.
