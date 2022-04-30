Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EARN shares. TheStreet lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EARN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 596.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 35,323 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 38.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 70.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period. 35.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EARN opened at $8.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $115.11 million, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.76.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -244.89%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

