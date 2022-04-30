ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Short Interest Down 41.2% in April

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Shares of ELLRY opened at $4.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. ElringKlinger has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ElringKlinger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

