EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Issues Earnings Results

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. EMCOR Group updated its FY22 guidance to $7.15-7.85 EPS.

NYSE:EME traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.48. 534,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,758. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $104.75 and a 12-month high of $135.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.