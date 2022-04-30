Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Cowen

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EBS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EBS traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,423. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.88. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $68.03.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.88%. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 40.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,133,000 after buying an additional 241,936 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 371.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emergent BioSolutions (Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.