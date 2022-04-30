Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE EBS traded down $4.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.38. 1,301,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,423. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $68.03.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 40.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,180,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

About Emergent BioSolutions (Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.