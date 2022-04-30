Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

EBS has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.86.

NYSE:EBS opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $68.03.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

