Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

ESRT has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

ESRT stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 477,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,349,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,130 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 122,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,175,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $978,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

