ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Price Target Increased to €17.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from €16.00 ($17.20) to €17.00 ($18.28) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($20.32) to €19.60 ($21.08) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ENAGAS S A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $18.30.

Shares of ENGGY stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

