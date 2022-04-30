Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.83-4.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.38-5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.89.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.00. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after buying an additional 144,463 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after buying an additional 89,130 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 51,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.