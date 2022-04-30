Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.02 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $5.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.63 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 48.24%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS.
Shares of WIRE opened at $112.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.17. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $65.98 and a 52-week high of $151.64.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.
A number of brokerages have commented on WIRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
About Encore Wire (Get Rating)
Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.