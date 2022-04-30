Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC) Short Interest Down 58.3% in April

Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the March 31st total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 40,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Endurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Endurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $801,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Endurance Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,428. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85. Endurance Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

Endurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on pursuing opportunities in the space and wireless technologies industries primarily sectors that support data infrastructure, data analytics, and big data.

