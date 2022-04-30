Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Price Target Lowered to €9.00 at UBS Group

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from €9.50 ($10.22) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enel from €9.00 ($9.68) to €7.20 ($7.74) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Enel from €9.20 ($9.89) to €8.30 ($8.92) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enel from €9.20 ($9.89) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Get Enel alerts:

Shares of ENLAY stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.70. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.