Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

EFOI has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.93. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 79.94% and a negative return on equity of 161.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Focus by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

