Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to announce sales of $21.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer's earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.49 billion and the lowest is $21.27 billion. Energy Transfer posted sales of $17.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year sales of $86.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.89 billion to $88.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $87.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $86.98 billion to $87.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. Energy Transfer's quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346,887 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,325,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.08. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

