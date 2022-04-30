Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enfusion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enfusion.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enfusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,434,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENFN opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56. Enfusion has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.21.

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

