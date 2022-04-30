Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Price Target Lowered to €16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €18.00 ($19.35) to €16.00 ($17.20) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ENGIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Engie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Engie from €16.50 ($17.74) to €17.00 ($18.28) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Engie from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Engie currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Engie stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. Engie has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.7631 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

