ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €17.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €17.00 ($18.28) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENI. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($17.20) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €15.30 ($16.45) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($16.02) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.43) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.08 ($17.28).

Shares of ENI opened at €13.40 ($14.41) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €9.38 ($10.09) and a fifty-two week high of €14.80 ($15.92). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.91.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

