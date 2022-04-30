ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($15.81) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.43) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($15.05) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €15.30 ($16.45) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.08 ($17.28).

ENI stock opened at €13.40 ($14.41) on Friday. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €9.38 ($10.09) and a fifty-two week high of €14.80 ($15.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.91.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

