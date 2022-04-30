ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €20.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($17.74) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €15.30 ($16.45) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.43) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($17.20) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ENI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.08 ($17.28).

ETR:ENI opened at €13.40 ($14.41) on Friday. ENI has a 52 week low of €9.38 ($10.09) and a 52 week high of €14.80 ($15.92). The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

