ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the March 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

XNGSY stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28. ENN Energy has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $92.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

