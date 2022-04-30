Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Down 42.0% in April

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,000 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the March 31st total of 798,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Enservco stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 625,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,678. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enservco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enservco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enservco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

