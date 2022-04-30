Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENTG. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $111.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris has a 12 month low of $101.16 and a 12 month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

