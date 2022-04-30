Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

Shares of Envela stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.23. Envela has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Envela had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 42.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envela will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envela news, Director Richard D. Schepp bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,731 shares of company stock worth $73,379. 71.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envela in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envela by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Envela by 614.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 35,742.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envela in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

