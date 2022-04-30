Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the March 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPSN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 1,029.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 31,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 124.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 15,428 shares in the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPSN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 107,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,796. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.36. Epsilon Energy has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 15.93%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

