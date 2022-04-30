EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at TD Securities

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.09.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in EQT by 132,239.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 141,496 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 4,911.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 74,206 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in EQT by 60.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 36,445 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in EQT by 46.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,739,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.