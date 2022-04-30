EQT (NYSE:EQT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.75. 8,022,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,493,030. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $45.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -6.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 169.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 566,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $2,286,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 514,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 35,556 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 523,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 30,441 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.09.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

