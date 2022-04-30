Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.35). Equillium posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equillium.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Equillium from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $74,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Equillium during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the third quarter worth about $573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equillium by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equillium by 9.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,170,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after purchasing an additional 273,324 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQ opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. Equillium has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.

Equillium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equillium (EQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.