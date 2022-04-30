Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $28.93-$29.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $19.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.291-$7.341 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus reduced their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $852.59.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX traded down $37.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $719.08. The company had a trading volume of 649,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,678. Equinix has a 52-week low of $662.26 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.67, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $728.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $759.21.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.17, for a total value of $550,726.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total value of $297,949.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,164 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Equinix by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Equinix by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Equinix by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.