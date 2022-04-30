Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQX. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins lowered Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,924,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after buying an additional 939,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equinox Gold by 1,485.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 757,392 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 15.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after buying an additional 605,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in Equinox Gold by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,217,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,312,000 after acquiring an additional 535,020 shares during the period. 32.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

