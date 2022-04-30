Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

Equity LifeStyle Properties has a payout ratio of 102.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $77.28 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $67.50 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ELS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

