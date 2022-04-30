Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ERAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Erasca stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. Erasca has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $24.47.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Erasca will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Its lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of NSCLC, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

