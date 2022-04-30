Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th.

ZGN stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 39,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,741. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.97.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZGN. UBS Group began coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna ( NYSE:ZGN Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

