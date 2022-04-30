Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Update

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN ESP traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.06. 4,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.67 and a beta of 0.21. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $16.57.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ESP Get Rating ) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

