Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Esquire Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Esquire Financial to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Shares of ESQ opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.97. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.33.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. State Street Corp lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Esquire Financial by 1,990.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

