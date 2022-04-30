Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ETD traded down $3.22 on Friday, hitting $23.74. 1,419,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,920. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $600.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.11. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $32.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

ETD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

